The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a Bharat Bandh on Friday, February 26, to mark their protest against the skyrocketing diesel and petrol prices, "draconian" rules of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and E-Way Bill. In a statement, the CAIT said that almost all the commercial markets across India will remain shut on Friday. The call for the bandh has received support from nearly 40,000 trade associations from across the country, it said.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) is also supporting the bandh and has vowed to hold a 'chakka jam'. In a tweet on Friday, CAIT, India’s apex trade body, said the eight crore traders and 1 crore transporters were prepared to take part in the day-long protest. It demanded the government "simplify GST and stop tax terrorism".

What remains closed today:

h) Traders have decided not to log into the GST portal on Friday to mark their protest against the law.

Despite a bandh on such a large scale, essential services, medical shops, milk, vegetable shops, etc won't get affected.

Banks are also expected to function normally.

Among others, several farm organisations currently demonstrating against the new farm laws decided to extend support to ‘Bharat Bandh’, according to Hindustan Times.