Bernard Arnault becomes world’s richest man for short duration; Jeff Bezos reclaims the top spot

Updated : May 25, 2021 13:47:51 IST

Bernard Arnault is the Chairman of the largest luxury goods producer LVMH
LVMH has seen a 20 percent growth in sales in the previous quarter
On May 24, the market capitalisation of LVMH rose by 0.4 percent upto $320 billion and increased Arnault's wealth by $600 million
Published : May 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST

