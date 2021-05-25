Bernard Arnault becomes world’s richest man for short duration; Jeff Bezos reclaims the top spot Updated : May 25, 2021 13:47:51 IST Bernard Arnault is the Chairman of the largest luxury goods producer LVMH LVMH has seen a 20 percent growth in sales in the previous quarter On May 24, the market capitalisation of LVMH rose by 0.4 percent upto $320 billion and increased Arnault's wealth by $600 million Published : May 25, 2021 01:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply