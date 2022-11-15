Three quarters of Warren Buffett's portfolio is concentrated in these five stocks

Apple, BoA, Chevron, Coca Cola and American Express account for over two-third of total value of portfolio held by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Apple Inc., Bank of America, Chevron Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, & American Express account for nearly three-quarters of Warren Buffett's portfolio, according to the latest 13-F filings submitted by Berkshire Hathaway.

Nearly 40 percent of the Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio is concentrated in a single stock, which is the iPhone-maker Apple. The stock may have declined nearly 20 percent this year, but has grown over 4x during the last five years.

Berkshire Hathaway had acquired stake in Apple between 2016 and 2019 at around $35 million. The holdings are currently valued at nearly $160 billion.

Other large holdings of the Oracle of Omaha include Bank of America (10.9 percent), American Express (7.3 percent), Chevron (6.6 percent), and Coca-Cola (6.4 percent). The other four holdings are valued anywhere between $24 billion to $42 billion.

Among Buffett's recent stock picks is Ally Financial, where Berkshire Hathaway recently tripled its stake through the acquisition of 21 million shares. The company is engaged in the business of auto financing. The stock has declined over 40 percent this year.

Buffett's preference for energy shares this year is also evident from his consistent buying in the shares of Occidental Petroleum, which have been on a tear after his interest, as well as due to the rising crude prices. Buffett currently has a 20 percent stake in the company and has also received regulatory approval to increase his stake to 50 percent.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum are up over 135 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Berkshire Hathaway has also increased its stake in streaming company Paramount Global to $1.7 billion. Berkshire is now the largest outside investor in the company with over 91 million class B shares or 15 percent of outstanding shares. Paramount's shares are down nearly 35 percent this year.

According to the latest 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway spent $9 billion buying stocks in the three months period ending September.

Here are the stocks it bought during the quarter:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company: New position of 60 million shres

Louisiana-Pacific: New position of 5.8 million shares

Jefferies Financial: New position of 433 thousand shares

Increased stake in: Occidental Petroleum, Paramount Global, Chevron, Celanese, and RH

The firm also pared or exited their stake in certain stocks like:

Store Capital: Exited from the Real estate investment trust