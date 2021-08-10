Beauty brands see 30% growth in India during pandemic

The Rs 1 lakh-crore beauty and personal care market in India has seen a major shift in the past year. People are now buying most of their makeup online with an increased demand for clean beauty.

Shilpa Ranipeta reports that despite the pandemic, beauty brands in India have grown over 30 percent in the past year. For online shopping portals, it has been the highest growing category. Myntra, for instance, saw 6 months' sales peak by 170 percent in March 2021.

Here's a report on interesting trends that have emerged in the beauty industry during the pandemic.

Watch video for more.