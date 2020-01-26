BBK Group leads India smartphone market in 2019 with OPPO, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus brands
Updated : January 26, 2020 02:22 PM IST
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the BBK Group captured a mammoth 43 percent share in the India smartphone market while Xiaomi had a 27 percent share.
In comparison, Xiaomi grew 5 percent year-over-year in 2019 driven by expansion in the offline and strong performance of its Redmi Note series.
With this brand, the BBK Group will now have five brands -- OnePlus, Vivo, OPPO, Realme and now iQOO -- to take on its rivals in India in 2020.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more