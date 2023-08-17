Bata and Adidas said to be in talks for a collaboration for Indian market

CNBC-TV18 learned from sources that Bata India is in talks with Adidas India and that the talks are strategic in nature.

Sources have revealed to CNBC-TV18 that a notable collaboration is potentially in the works within the Indian footwear sector. According to sources, discussions of a strategic nature are taking place between Bata India and Adidas India.

This anticipated partnership between Bata India and Adidas India is focused specifically on the Indian market. The primary objective of this strategic collaboration is to leverage Bata's extensive and impressive retail network across India. With around 2,100 stores spread across 700 cities throughout the country, Bata India's retail reach has captured the attention of Adidas India. Adidas may seek to harness the immense potential of Bata's retail prowess to bolster its own presence in India.

Insiders have indicated that these discussions are progressing towards their final stages, with both parties meticulously ironing out the details of the imminent arrangement. An official announcement unveiling the outcome of these negotiations is expected in the near future.

In light of this development, CNBC-TV18 has sought comments from both Bata and Adidas India. However, responses from either company are currently pending. It is evident that Adidas India's strategic interest lies in harnessing Bata's robust retail network to fortify its own foothold and market presence within India.

