Bata focuses on casual shoe market; expects normalcy to return faster than 2nd wave

She said, “We are waiting to see how Omicron pans out as far as the market is concerned. We are expecting things to return back to normal as quickly as possible, much faster as the second wave. Most of our stores are open, consumers are coming in and we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures from a safety standpoint. So we are cautiously optimistic.”

Owing to the ongoing pandemic and the work-from-home culture, Srinivasan has seen a shift in the urban markets in terms of consumer preferences. She said that more and more consumers are leaning toward leisure and comfort when compared to formal shoes. In a bid to cater to the customers, the company has launched new products in the casual shoes and activewear segment.

She said, “There have been switches which have taken place in product categories between formal to more casual, activewear kind of a thing and that’s reflecting in urban markets. We expand the spectrum from normal shoes to casual shoes, activewear. So in each of these product categories, our endeavour is to look at premiumisation and we are seeing that trending in our product categories and we are seeing that strategy pan out quite well.”

On cities that are doing well, she said that tier-II and tier-III markets are working well for the company. Additionally, she explained that the company is increasing its marketing investments.

She said, “Tier-2, tier-3 is doing well and we expect that trend to continue in 2022. However, over the last couple of years we have been cautious in terms of investments given whatever is happening from COVID standpoint, but this year we are focusing on investments in three buckets – digital, marketing and upgrading infrastructure.”

