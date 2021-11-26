Baring Private Equity Asia offers to buy Carlyle's stake in PNB Housing Finance

Sources with direct knowledge told CNBC-TV18 that Baring Private Equity Asia has offered to buy Carlyle's stake in PNB Housing and give it an exit from the investment. Earlier, Carlyle's deal to buy controlling stake in PNB Housing Finance was foiled due to corporate governance issues and valuation concerns.

A big deal is brewing at PNB Housing Finance . Sources with direct knowledge told CNBC-TV18 that Baring Private Equity Asia has offered to buy Carlyle's stake in PNB Housing Finance and give it an exit from the investment.

However, if General Atlantic and SSG, who are also investors in the company sell their shares to Baring Asia, then Baring could own a controlling stake and may trigger an open offer if the talks materialise.

Currently, Carlyle owns 32.2 percent stake, while General Atlantic and SSG own close to 10 percent stake each in PNB Housing Finance.

