Bank of India's online services go down after system upgrade; all well now: BOI sources

On January 23, Bank of India announced on Twitter that it was upgrading its Core Banking System. Following the upgrade, BOI's online systems were down for days. Four days of tweetstorm from angry customers later, sources from within the bank said all systems are now "working smoothly".

In the January 23 tweet, the bank had started that it had begun the migration of its customers to the new system on January 21 and that the process would be finished by January 24.

However, January 24 onwards, complaints have been pouring in, especially on the microblogging platform, that customers have not been able to access key banking services on the bank's website--net banking, cheque clearances, transaction failures, etc.

BOI said the issues were caused by "minor glitches" due to the upgrade.

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to BOI and is awaiting an official response on the customer complaints.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for further updates)