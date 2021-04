Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills' board has approved a higher investment of Rs 425 crore for a new distillery plant of 320 kilolitres per day (KLPD), which is expected to commence by December 2022.

The board meeting held on Saturday approved the "revised capex (capital expenditure) of Rs 425 crore for the 320 KLPD distillery plant", the company said in a regulatory filing. Vivek Saraogi, MD, Balrampur Chini Mills shared his views.

“The capacity is going to remain the same, there are efficiency parameters which are getting an automation built-in. there is an extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant also coming in within this capacity, there is higher storage of ethanol being built-in,” he said.

“Having said that also, we are now expecting a higher recovery. So we have studied everything and we are hoping that in the same output of juice which the Maizapur is going to give, the plant should give a higher availability of ethanol,” he added.

In terms of prices, he mentioned, “We have seen prices in April move up from Rs 32 per kilogram to Rs 33-33.50 per kilogram already. In the summer months, demand will rise and the price could even go a little higher. Plus there is downside protection to MSP, there is a government policy that says you sell within a quota, don’t sell lower than MSP, we are exporting at a good rate, and we are also getting a good rate for ethanol. So entire revenue side is taken care by government of India.”

On debt, he shared, “We are hoping that our long-term debt – our projection show that it will be below 0.15 by March 2023.”