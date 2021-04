Bajaj Auto's new dividend distribution policy

Bajaj Auto amends its dividend distribution policy with the board aiming for a dividend payout as a percent of standalone profits. The company will also consider surplus funds to decide dividend payout.

The dividend payout will be upto 90 percent if the surplus funds are over Rs 15,000 crore. Currently, Bajaj Auto is sitting on surplus funds in excess of Rs 20,000 crore. That means the dividend payout ratio which was earlier 50 percent now moves straight upto 90 percent, almost doubled.