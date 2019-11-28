Business
Bain Capital plans to invest $1 billion in India over three years, says report
Updated : November 28, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Bain Capital, the US-based private equity investor, is looking to invest around $1 billion in the country in the next three years.
The development reveals the investor's confidence in the Indian economy despite the ongoing slowdown.
While IMF slashed its economic growth forecast for India to 6.1 percent from earlier 7 percent for the current fiscal, Moody’s Investors Service cut India’s credit ratings outlook to negative.
