Bain Capital in talks to acquire Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods, says report

US-based private equity fund Bain Capital is in talks to acquire ice cream company Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd, reported LiveMint.

The deal may value Nagpur-based ice cream maker at about Rs 800-900 crore and the process is being advised by Deloitte India, the report added.

“They were also in talks with Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Ltd). The promoters may sell a controlling stake or exit the company fully, depending on the offer," the report quoted a person aware of the development.