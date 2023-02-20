Bahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro shortlisted for pre-qualification tender process

The Delhi Metro is bidding for the phase-1 project of Bahrain Metro, which involves building an approximately 30-km network with 20 stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday, February 20, said it has been selected for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 project of Bahrain Metro.

The Delhi Metro is bidding for this project, which involves the building of around a 30-km network with 20 stations. In view of this, the Delhi Metro today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEML Ltd.

As a part of this MoU, the BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying rolling stock and the Delhi Metro will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting, and facilitating the development of contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project, it said.

The Delhi Metro is actively exploring opportunities to bag international projects for the construction and operations of metros across the world. Earlier, the Delhi Metro qualified in the pre-bid process for the construction of the Tel Aviv Metro project in Israel.

In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius as well. The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.