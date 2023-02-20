English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsBahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro shortlisted for pre qualification tender process

Bahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro shortlisted for pre-qualification tender process

Bahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro shortlisted for pre-qualification tender process
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 20, 2023 9:14:14 PM IST (Updated)

The Delhi Metro is bidding for the phase-1 project of Bahrain Metro, which involves building an approximately 30-km network with 20 stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday, February 20, said it has been selected for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 project of Bahrain Metro.

Recommended Articles

View All
Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia

Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia

Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details

How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021

Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021

Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Home loan rates hike | Experts answer if borrowers should wait for RBI to hit pause button

Feb 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The Delhi Metro is bidding for this project, which involves the building of around a 30-km network with 20 stations. In view of this, the Delhi Metro today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEML Ltd.


As a part of this MoU, the BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying rolling stock and the Delhi Metro will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting, and facilitating the development of contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project, it said.

Also Read: JK Tyre unveils two new SUV tyres, five new brand shops across North India

The Delhi Metro is actively exploring opportunities to bag international projects for the construction and operations of metros across the world. Earlier, the Delhi Metro qualified in the pre-bid process for the construction of the Tel Aviv Metro project in Israel.

In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius as well. The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Feb 20, 2023 9:13 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BahrainDelhi Metro

Next Article

India's UPI to link with Singapore's Paynow, PM Modi to grace occasion

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X