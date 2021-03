In 1987 the Indian computer publication Dataquest ran a small news story headlined “PCs for Peanuts”. The peanuts bit might have been an exaggeration but the price drop it referred to was indeed massive. What's more, it triggered a price which led to growing sales of computers in the country and paved the way for today’s multi-billion dollar Indian IT industry.

On 12 August 1981, IBM launched the first personal computer in the world. It was an instant hit and in 1982 "The Computer" was named Machine of the Year by Time magazine.

Even though India was the backwaters of global technology at this point, a small group of intrepid entrepreneurs ensured that Indians didn't have to wait long to get their hands on the wonder machine.

Thus, in 1984, Minicomp became the first company to launch a PC-clone in India. Soon, companies like Usha Micro Process Controls, DCM Data Products, Zenith, HCL and Wipro had launched their own versions of the PC. However, these machines were prohibitively expensive. Retailing at around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 they were well beyond the budgets of most individuals as well as all but the biggest companies. As a result, individual buyers were non-existent while opposition by the unions in sectors like banking ensured that institutions went missing as well.

With sales limping, the stage was set for a disruptor. This came in the form of a maverick businessman Chinnakannan Sivasankaran who launched a PC for an unbelievably low price of Rs 33,000 in 1987. A few years ago he had bought Sterling Computers from Robert Amrithraj, tennis star Vijay Amrithraj's father, and now his Siva PC launched with the tagline of "The Power of Siva" caught the imagination of the market which suddenly had an affordable product.

The blitzkrieg carried Siva to the top three among PC sellers in the country but more significantly, it provided the impetus for sales to take off. From a mere 1200 in 1985, the number of PCs sold in the country zoomed to over 50,000 by 1989. Soon, users became more demanding preferring the advanced PC XTs and ATs (presumably for extra and advanced technology) to the base PCs.

Over the next two decades, Sivasankaran would go on to build a multi-billion dollar empire in businesses ranging from realty and trading to shipping and software though it was his telecom venture that earned him his substantial fortune. His involvement in controversial deals like the sale of Aircel to Maxis, soiled his reputation and eventually, in 2014 he filed for insolvency in Seychelles where he has been based since the mid-2000s.

—Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and the co-author of the recently released Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal

