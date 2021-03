On 21 May 1994, Sushmita Sen sashayed into our collective consciousness when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant held that year in Manila, Philippines. Lurking behind her shimmering gown made of fabric bought from Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar flea market, was a multi-billion dollar global beauty industry eagerly waiting to mine new markets for its vanity products. What better place to go looking than a billion people strong country whose average age of 22 was perfectly suited for the maquillages and mascaras that the industry had to offer.

It was no coincidence that just two years before Sen’s win, the Indian economy had been liberalised considerably and foreign firms were suddenly being welcomed in. In 1993, the excise duty on personal-care products was slashed from 120 percent to 70 percent and the floodgates of the beauty business in India were wide open. International brands which had made a practice of using beauty pageants to prise open markets in developing countries, now discovered India was ripe for the picking.

From a barely Rs 100 crore industry in the early 1980s, cosmetics and toiletries burgeoned into a Rs 1000 crore business by 1994 with multinational giants like Amway, L’oreal and Yardley making a beeline for a market starved of global brands. Suddenly, Ultra Doux shampoo and Chambor cosmetics were edging out local names like Lakme and Tips & Toes.

Within two years, India played host to the Miss World pageant as the 1996 edition of the annual beauty parade was held in Bangalore. It was sponsored by Godrej Soaps and was organised in collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) and was a win of sorts for India since the previous four editions had all been in Sun City, South Africa. Sadly there were no crowns for Indians that year.

Critics then, and now decry the idea of women being reduced to objects in these beauty pageants and felt that these events have contributed to adolescent girls developing serious complexes about their bodies. In a paper titled International beauty pageants and the construction of hegemonic images of female beauty researchers H.I.G.C. Kumara and R.A.W.D. Jayawardhana of the Department of Geography, University of Ruhuna, Matara in Sri Lanka analysed secondary data on titleholders of major beauty pageants between 1967 and 2017. They found that while 68 percent of titleholders at these events are from countries such as India and Venezuela, the physical features of these non-European titleholders closely resemble western Caucasian ‘white’ women.” Their conclusion was that most titleholders are chosen from such countries since it allows dominant suppliers to develop lucrative markets for their beauty products.

Twenty-six years later from that day, while Sen has become a mascot of new-age feminism as well as single motherhood, India's beauty and personal care market has grown to nearly $20 billion in size. Indeed, the country has contributed a whole new category of herbal products from companies like Himalaya, Biotique, Dabur and Lotus to the global oeuvre.

—Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and the co-author of the recently released Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal

