BACKSTORY: Tata Steel's high-octane battle to acquire Corus Updated : May 24, 2021 13:12:51 IST The total value of the Corus deal at £6.2 billion ($12 billion), makes it one of the largest cross-border acquisitions in Indian corporate history. It instantly catapulted Tata Steel into the ranks of the top ten steelmakers in the world with an annual capacity of 25 million tonnes. Published : May 24, 2021 01:12 PM IST