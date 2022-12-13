Baba N Kalyani says proud to deliver 100th MRSAM missile kit for Indian Armed Forces

Baba N Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge Ltd on Tuesday said Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) is proud to accelerate the delivery of the 100th MRSAM Missile Kit for the Indian Armed Forces.

KRAS today rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces. The kit is part of the MRSAM Air Defence Missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd and DRDO and manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry comprising both private and public sector players including MSMEs.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India & Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Kalyani said apart from the missile kits, KRAS will extend support in the Maintenance and Repair Operations of in-service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces.

He stated that Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd has an order of about 1,000 mid-sections valued at about $100 million and time will when the company will be able to build and design its own indigenous missiles of different types.

The managing director said the company already has six verticals in defence and this missile is developed in Hyderabad. In Pune, the company make artillery guns, ammunition, small arms, and armoured vehicles. So these are some of the products that the company currently actually produce.

Kalyani Strategic Systems, which operates this facility in a joint venture with Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, said this is a big step in adding indigenous weapons systems to India's arsenal.

The mid-section will form part of the BARAK-8 missile, a long-range and medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed for both land-based and maritime installation. This is not the Israeli firm’s first rodeo in India, and the company expects more orders as it adds to its Make in India capabilities.

