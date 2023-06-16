Axis Bank ropes in ex-RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman

The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor's appointment as the part-time Non-executive Chairman will be effective from October 27, 2023 or from the date central bank approves for a span of three years.

On June 16, Axis Bank appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman.

The Axis Bank's board of directors have appointed Vishwanathan for a period of three years, stated the bank in a release.

"Subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India , N S Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the private lender said in the release.

In May 2023, the former RBI Deputy Governor was appointed as an independent director by the Axis Bank. Also, in April 2023 Vishwanathan was roped in as head of the advisory board of Razorpay.

Vishwanathan joined India's central bank, the RBI in 1981 in the position of Direct Recruit Officer and climbed the ladders over the decades and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.