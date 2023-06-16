homebusiness NewsAxis Bank ropes in ex RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan as a part time Non Executive Chairman

Axis Bank ropes in ex-RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman

Axis Bank ropes in ex-RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 8:17:24 PM IST (Published)

The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor's appointment as the part-time Non-executive Chairman will be effective from October 27, 2023 or from the date central bank approves for a span of three years.

On June 16, Axis Bank  appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman.

The Axis Bank's board of directors have appointed Vishwanathan for a period of three years, stated the bank in a release.
"Subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India, N S Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the private lender said in the release.
In May 2023, the former RBI Deputy Governor was appointed as an independent director by the Axis Bank.  Also, in April 2023 Vishwanathan was roped in as head of the advisory board of Razorpay.
ALSO READ: Zoomed Out | Why and when compromises with wilful defaulters may make sense
Vishwanathan joined India's central bank, the RBI in 1981 in the position of Direct Recruit Officer and climbed the ladders over the decades and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.
(Edited by : Keshav Singh Chundawat)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankN S Vishwanathan

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree

Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree

Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy

Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses

Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage

Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read