Axis Bank ropes in ex-RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman

By CNBCTV18.com

The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor's appointment as the part-time Non-executive Chairman will be effective from October 27, 2023 or from the date central bank approves for a span of three years.

On June 16, Axis Bank appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan as a part-time Non-Executive Chairman.

The Axis Bank's board of directors have appointed Vishwanathan for a period of three years, stated the bank in a release. "Subject to approval of the shareholders of the bank and Reserve Bank of India , N S Vishwanathan's appointment will be effective from October 27, 2023 or the date of approval of his appointment by Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years," the private lender said in the release.