Business Awaiting final clearance from Town & Country Planning dept: Wonderla Holidays on Chennai project Updated : July 27, 2020 11:18 AM IST The Chennai project was the company's major planned investment which would be the fourth such facility for the group. The company was working on 'redesigning' the Wonderla website to attract more traffic and streamline online ticket booking systems, he said.