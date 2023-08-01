Proposed 'polluter pays' policy, to hold auto companies accountable for recycling responsibilities

The government is actively considering the implementation of a new policy that would require automobile companies to take responsibility for recycling some of the vehicles they sell. The objective behind this initiative is to apply the "polluter pays" principle to the automotive sector.

According to sources, the government has already initiated discussions on this matter, with an inter-ministerial group holding its first meeting in this direction. Currently, they are in the process of formulating a viable formula for the proposed extended production responsibility policy.

In the near future, it is likely that a technical committee will be established to outline the various aspects and provisions of the recycling policy.