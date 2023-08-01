CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsProposed 'polluter pays' policy, to hold auto companies accountable for recycling responsibilities

Proposed 'polluter pays' policy, to hold auto companies accountable for recycling responsibilities

1 Min Read
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Aug 1, 2023 9:27:09 PM IST (Published)

The government is actively considering the implementation of a new policy that would require automobile companies to take responsibility for recycling some of the vehicles they sell. The objective behind this initiative is to apply the "polluter pays" principle to the automotive sector.

The government is actively considering the implementation of a new policy that would require automobile companies to take responsibility for recycling some of the vehicles they sell. The objective behind this initiative is to apply the "polluter pays" principle to the automotive sector.

Share Market Live


According to sources, the government has already initiated discussions on this matter, with an inter-ministerial group holding its first meeting in this direction. Currently, they are in the process of formulating a viable formula for the proposed extended production responsibility policy.
To ensure a comprehensive approach, the government has reached out to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and other automotive industry bodies, inviting their valuable input and suggestions on the recycling and reuse of vehicle components.
In the near future, it is likely that a technical committee will be established to outline the various aspects and provisions of the recycling policy.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

automobile industryRecycling

Recommended Articles

View All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%

Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

World Lung Cancer Day | It's high time the research find new ways to manage this difficult-to-treat cancer

Aug 1, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X