Dec Auto Sales: Hero MotoCorp sales rise 8% in April-December, Bajaj Auto sales decline — check how other automakers performed

December auto sales data was released by some Indian automakers yesterday while some sales numbers will be released today.

Amongst the sales numbers released yesterday, Maruti Suzuki reported a 9 percent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.

Tata Motors announced that it recorded overall sales at 72,997 units in December 2022, compared to 66,307 units during the same period last year. Escorts Kubota total tractor sales rose 18.7 percent from the corresponding period a year ago to 5,573 units in December.

However, the company saw a monthly decline from selling 7,960 units in November.

Eicher Motors Royal Enfield sales declined 7 from December 2021 to 68,400 units in December 2022 due to fall in sales in the premium category.

Check more Auto sales December 2022 numbers here:

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sales December 2022 vs December 2021

Baja Auto's total sales for December 2022 stood at 2.81 lakh units while Nomura's estimate was at 2.99 lakh units. The sales have declined 22 percent from a year ago owing to a major decline in exports.

Bajaj Auto has been seeing a decline in exports over the past few months. In November, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director o Bajaj Auto told CNBC-TV18 that it would take a couple of quarters before normalcy returns in export markets.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland sales jumped 45 percent from December 2021 to 18,138 units in December 2022. This is due to strong sales in both the truck and bus categories.

On a monthly basis, the sales grew 24.6 percent from 14,561 units sold in November 2022.

Total domestic sales rose 49 percent to 17,112 units. Truck sales increased sharply by 54 percent to 10,143 units. in December 2022.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp total sales for December 2022 stood at 394,179 units falling slightly from 394,773 units in December 2021.

The two-wheeler manufacturers sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three quarters of FY23 (April-December) registering a growth of 8 percent from the corresponding period a year ago when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

"The upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macro-economic indicators, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards," Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filling.

Mahindra Auto

Homegrown automotive company Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Monday, announced that its overall auto sales for December 2022 stood at 56,677 vehicles. The company informed that it sold 28,333 SUVs with a 62 percent growth and 56,677 vehicles across the portfolio with a 45 percent growth in December 2022.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 28,445 vehicles in December 2022. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,080 vehicles in December 2022.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 28,333 vehicles in December 2022. Exports for the month were at 3,100 vehicles.

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division, M&M, said “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen growth of 61 percent in our Passenger Vehicles and a 45 percent overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, in an exchange filing on Sunday, announced the two-wheeler sales volume in December dropped by 7 percent, while the quarterly sales jumped by 48 percent.

Royal Enfield, Eicher Motors’ 2W division, recorded 68,000 units sold in December 2022, while 6,16,370 units were sold in the quarter ending in December.

The sales of motorcycle models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc in December 2022 were at 7,177, down by 36 percent from 11,196 in December 2021.

The company also revealed that the motorcycle sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc stood at 61,223 units as against 62,543 units in the same month in 2021, while the quarterly sales saw a jump of 54 percent.

The quarterly sales of models with engine capacities exceeding 350cc went up by 16 percent to 75,781.

However, in terms of International Business, 8,579 units were sold in December 2022, marginally higher in comparison to the 8,552 units sold in December 2021. The quarterly international business hiked by 32 percent to 73,552, against 55,695 units.

