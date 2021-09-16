Auto PLI scheme incentivises transition from ICEs to EVs; enables OEMs to invest strongly: M&M

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile, auto component, and drone manufacturing. Rajesh Jejurikar, ED-auto and farm sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), shared his views.

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, cleared the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile, auto component, and drone manufacturing . The total outlay of the scheme is Rs 25,938 crore and Rs 120 crore will be allocated for the drone PLI scheme. The initial outlay approved for the PLI scheme for vehicles and components makers was Rs 57,000 crore in 2020. Rajesh Jejurikar, ED-auto and farm sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), shared his views.

“We are very happy with the PLI scheme,” he said.

“What we have on the table today is an attractive proposition, a good scheme. It will be providing a sound and strong impetus for us and many other auto companies to invest in technologies for the future, that is the battery for electric vehicles (EVs), the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and a host of advanced technologies,” he added.

He believes, the transition from internal-combustion engines (ICEs) to EVs is where an incentive scheme of this kind creates huge value.

“There is now a clear incentive to enable a transition of that kind and it enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), auto component players and the rest of the supply chain to strongly invest knowing that there is a stronger financial return and an ability to price appropriately because of the incentives. That will drive the pace of penetration as well,” he explained.

On semiconductor issue, he mentioned, “Chip shortage falls in the category of high level of uncertainty and unpredictability and we have to learn to live with it. The semiconductor issue at the moment is a larger issue because of COVID-19 and because of what is happening in Malaysia.”

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.