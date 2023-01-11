Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

The SMC president, while talking about its partnership with Toyota, said, “SMC would like to build a win-win partnership with Toyota and would like to build small car EVs” as he still sees potential in the small car segment for the future.

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday unveiled the concept electric 'eVX' at the country’s flagship motor show, Auto Expo 2023. Toshihiro Suzuki, President at SMC, while unveiling the product at the expo, said, "We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority."

Suzuki stated that India could soon become the world's leading manufacturer of automobiles. He said, “India is a very large export base, and Suzuki Motor Company is likely to see record exports in 2023,” adding that the company is already making efforts to expand exports from India. He said 50-60 percent of SMC's global sales come from India, and this "could increase in the future”.

He also said that Maruti couldn’t sustain a 50 percent market share as there was a delay in launching SUVs, therefore, SMC is taking action and working on recovering market share.

Suzuki also revealed that SMC is passing through a very difficult phase amid the change in global interest rates, war and high commodity prices. "This will ultimately impact the company’s growth in FY23," he told CNBC-TV18. Russia-Ukraine war, the COVID-19 pandemic, and chip shortages have been big jolts for the global manufacturing industry, Suzuki added.

The SMC president, while talking about its partnership with Toyota, said, “SMC would like to build a win-win partnership with Toyota and would like to build small car EVs”, as he still sees potential in the small car segment for the future.

Suzuki stated that “small cars will be important for the mobility needs of people in the future.” He added that several other companies may have launched EVs, but customers must be given strong alternatives as EVs are not the only solution to carbon neutrality in India.

“SMC will focus on higher fuel efficiency, flex fuel, hybrid, ethanol, hydrogen and expanding the CNG volumes in India,” the SMC president said. Further, he said that the introduction of safety devices has to be in sync with the requisite infra development in India, and SMC will try and meet India’s safety norms without making big investments. “Taxation policies impact sales of Hybrid and CNG vehicles, and the company will work with the government on this,” Suzuki added.

