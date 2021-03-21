Auto components maker Rolex Rings files IPO papers Updated : March 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Rolex Rings reported a profit of Rs 52.94 crore as compared to Rs 59.04 crore in the preceding fiscal. Equirus Capital Private Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue. Published : March 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply