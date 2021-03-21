  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Auto components maker Rolex Rings files IPO papers

Updated : March 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Rolex Rings reported a profit of Rs 52.94 crore as compared to Rs 59.04 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Equirus Capital Private Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited have been appointed as merchant bankers for the issue.
Auto components maker Rolex Rings files IPO papers
Published : March 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement