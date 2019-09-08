Business

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 2,000 bottles of lipid-lowering tablets from US

Updated : September 08, 2019 08:00 PM IST

The US arm of drug major Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 2,352 bottles of lipid-lowering Simvastatin tablets from the American market, the latest enforcement report of the US health regulator said.

The product was distributed nationwide by three major distributors who may have further distributed the product.