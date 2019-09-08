#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 2,000 bottles of lipid-lowering tablets from US

Updated : September 08, 2019 08:00 PM IST

The US arm of drug major Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 2,352 bottles of lipid-lowering Simvastatin tablets from the American market, the latest enforcement report of the US health regulator said.
The product was distributed nationwide by three major distributors who may have further distributed the product.
As per the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a situation "in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".
Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 2,000 bottles of lipid-lowering tablets from US
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

India extends $1 million aid to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

PNB puts up for sale 11 NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs 1,234 crore

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV