Aug 27 news wrap: From Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole address to govt considering IBC committee recommendations

All eyes have been fixed on the address by Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium and the US Fed chair has hinted at a timeline for when the central bank will start tapering. Meanwhile, at home, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian central bank does not want to surprise the market with a sudden rate hike and that consumption will drive economic revival.

The Afghanistan crisis continues with US President Biden threatening retaliation after the Kabul Airport blast. India's External Affairs Ministry has said most Indians have been evacuated from the war-torn country.

In pandemic news, sources in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that an expert panel has cleared the way for more COVID-19 vaccines in the Indian market

For all these stories and everything in between, here are the top news of the day.

MARKET

Nifty to hit 17,200 next month; buying on dips to continue: ICICI Direct

India's benchmark index, Nifty50 has rallied almost 8 percent in the last four weeks and analysts expect it to scale 17,200 in the coming month. ICICI Direct, a brokerage house said large-caps will continue to outperform the benchmarks and push Nifty to 17,000. Read here what it said

Upcoming IPOs

While the low-fare carrier GoAir (now christened Go First) has received SEBI's nod to bring its IPO, the online pharmacy, PharmEasy will soon get the nod as it files papers with the regulator. Click here to know more about the IPOs here and here

Ami Organics IPO to open for subscription on Sept 1; price band fixed at Rs 603-610

Ami Organics, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, will open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on September 1. The company has fixed the price band for the issue at Rs 603-610 per equity share. The offer will close on September 3. Find more details here

WORLD

Jerome Powell says Fed will start dialing back ultra-low-rate policies this year

The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed's extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. Click here to find out what more he said

US slightly upgrades GDP estimate for last quarter to 6.6%

The US economy grew at 6.6 percent annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. Click here to read more.

US coronavirus hospitalisations hit 8-month high over 100,000

The number of coronavirus patients in US hospitals breached 100,000 on Thursday, the highest level in eight months, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system. Click here to read more

ECONOMY

Consumption to drive economic revival; don't want to surprise markets with sudden rate hike: Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India Governor, said the central bank does not want to surprise the market with a sudden rate hike, adding that consumption will drive economic revival going forward. Click here to find out what he said.

Centre considering recommendations put forth by Standing Committee for IBC

The government is considering the recommendations made by the standing committee for the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), including roles of CoCs, RP, and delays at NCLT, sources told CNBC-TV18. Click here to read more.

Real estate at beginning of bull cycle; residential demand to stay, say experts

The second wave of COVID did impact real estate demand a little, however, all the listed companies in their commentary indicated that demand in the residential segment is robust and they expect it to continue. But what has really led to this uptick in demand? Click here to find out.

INDIA

Expert panel clears way for more COVID vaccines in Indian market, say sources

The subject expert committee (SEC) on vaccination has recommended Reliance Life Sciences to begin clinical trials and generate data based on these trials for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Click here to find out which other vaccines may make it to the market soon

Most Indians evacuated from Afghanistan, a few more still left, says government

A day after suicide bombing attacks outside Kabul airport, the Ministry of External Affairs on August 27 said most Indians have been evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control earlier this month. However, an unknown number of people are yet to be brought back, it added. Click here to read more

India plans to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen: R K Singh

India plans to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen and the country is proposing to mandate using green hydrogen in fertilizer and in refining, Power Minister R K Singh told the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry. Click here to read more

YOU & ME

Bank of Baroda withdraws offers, features for credit card holders from September 15; check details

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has scaled down its offerings, including rewards and benefits for its credit card customers who hold either the Easy, Swavlamban and select credit cards effective September 15. Click here to find out more details

Blood clot risk much higher from COVID-19 than after vaccination: Oxford-led study

The risk of developing adverse events such as blood clots is considerably higher after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus than after immunisation with Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, according to a large UK study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). Click here to find out more

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura offers pizza, ravioli for tradable crypto tokens