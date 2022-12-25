Audio Visual Kart uses advance software to take high-end setup experience to next level

The audio visual equipment market is rapidly going in India. As per one estimate the growth for AV tech in India is forecasted to be 7.4 percent CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The market is largely unorganized.

Audio Visual Kart, a Delhi based startup, is all set to revolutionize the high-fidelity audio visual industry, by using advanced software to take the high-end audio and video experience to the next level. With the help of the software, they provide tailor made solutions to the customers. The company has registered a growth of 150 percent since its inception in 2018.

The audio visual equipment market is rapidly going in India. As per one estimate the growth for AV tech in India is forecasted to be 7.4 percent CAGR from 2020 to 2025.The market is largely unorganized. Most of the AV integrators have little understanding of the high end equipment; they are unable to provide customized solutions based on individual customers' needs. AV Kart is addressing this problem at its roots.

AV Kart is trying to make this process as smooth as possible. After taking the essential inputs from the customer, with the help of software a full-fledged home theater plan is generated that gives a clear overview of any entertainment room's setup, its interiors and performance. The whole process educates the customers and helps them in making informed decisions, the company said in a statement.

"The company has carefully prepared an inventory of top performing AV brands from across the globe, covering different types of sound signatures. Consultation requests can be booked both through the website and soon to be launched AV Kart mobile app, which will be available for both iOS and Android users through Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store," it said.

Zubair Abbas, Director-Sales & Marketing, Audio Visual Kart said, “With the increase in purchasing power, a demand for creating unique cinematic experiences within home has increased. Audio visual is fast emerging as one of the leading sectors in India."

The company is providing on site services across India, with the help of their reliable and experienced channel partners. The core team consists of professionals that have worked with the majority of top international high fidelity audio and video brands.

Apart from dedicated cinema rooms the company also excels at multi-room audio and AV setups for commercial spaces. Audio Visual Kart has also collaborated with different architecture and interior design firms, to provide integrated setup to the masses, the company said.