Atomberg gets $86 million in Series C round from Temasek, Steadview Capital and others

    May 29, 2023 3:45:39 PM IST (Published)

    The round which was a mix of primary and secondary issuances, also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

    Atomberg, a consumer appliances brand, has received $86 million in its Series C funding round led by Temasek and Steadview Capital. The round which was a mix of primary and secondary issuances, also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

    Existing investor A91 Partners has also sold a small part of its stake. In this transaction, Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Atomberg.
    In December 2021, Atomberg raised $20 million as part of its Series C funding round, led by Jungle Ventures, at a valuation of $150 million, according to Tracxn data. A91 Partners and angel investor Ramakant Sharma participated in the round.
