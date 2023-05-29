Atomberg gets $86 million in Series C round from Temasek, Steadview Capital and others

The round which was a mix of primary and secondary issuances, also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

Atomberg, a consumer appliances brand, has received $86 million in its Series C funding round led by Temasek and Steadview Capital. The round which was a mix of primary and secondary issuances, also saw participation from Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

Live Tv

Loading...

Existing investor A91 Partners has also sold a small part of its stake. In this transaction, Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Atomberg.

In December 2021, Atomberg raised $20 million as part of its Series C funding round, led by Jungle Ventures, at a valuation of $150 million, according to Tracxn data. A91 Partners and angel investor Ramakant Sharma participated in the round.