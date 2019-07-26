#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
At Rs 571.38 crore, exotic Indian flower exports are blazing a trail across the global floriculture market

Updated : July 26, 2019 10:05 AM IST

The biggest demand from Europe and the UK is for Indian roses, grown in Pune and Bengaluru.
Indifresh, founded by Indian-origin Hariharan Subramanian, exports almost six million Indian roses to the UK.
The presence of a well-established cold chain and a backend in India has helped Indifresh establish La Fleur, the country’s first startup to sell professionally curated bouquets through supermarkets.
