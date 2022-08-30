At 92, Warren Buffett flourishes on his junk food diet of colas, burgers, ice cream

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Billionaire Warren Buffett turned 92 today. But even as he multiplies his dollars, the Oracle of Omaha simply does not care to invest in his food. Known for his frugal lifestyle, he loves his table salt along with his sweeties. And yes, he dislikes broccoli and all things green and presumably organic.

Warren Buffett, who turned 92 today, August 30, is one of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $100 billion at the time of writing. Buffett’s wealth is drawn from the successful investments that he made on his own and through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway. The billionaire is also known for his frugal and simple lifestyle. One aspect of his life which defies both his wealth and evolving nutritional science is his amazingly weird diet.

While one would imagine that a healthy diet is a key to a long life, few would be hard-pressed to consider Buffett’s diet as healthy. The billionaire investor is known to feast on colas, ice cream, burgers, hotdogs and an assortment of food that the world knows as junk food.

"I am one-quarter Coca-Cola," he had once said to Fortune in 2016. Except he probably wasn’t joking. “If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce (roughly 350 ml) servings. I do it every day,” Buffett explained. His favourites are either Diet Coke or Cherry Coke, which was the flavour that prompted Buffett to switch from Pepsi to Coke nearly half a century ago. Coca-Cola is also one of Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest assets.

Three of these cans might be for Buffett’s breakfast, in which he prefers to eat a bowl of ice cream or some potato chips. Other meals include more ice-cream, more Coke and another favourite of the Buffet — a hamburger from McDonald's. The billionaire even has a gold card for the restaurant that lets him eat for free at any McDonald’s in his home state of Omaha. He’s got another similar card for American restaurant franchise Johnny Rockets.

Buffett has also expressed his distaste for vegetables and a healthier style of eating. He has expressed a dislike of broccoli and repeatedly stated that he would rather have his own diet. Apart from the sweets, Buffett also takes a lot of salt.

John Stumpf, former Wells Fargo CEO, had told Bloomberg in 2014, “When the food comes, Warren grabs a salt shaker in his left hand and one in his right, and it’s a snowstorm.”

The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ has rightly pointed out that luck had a significant role to play in his success. But Buffett seems to have definitely gotten lucky with his genes when it comes to his diet as well. Despite eating a 2500-2700 calorie diet (the average Indian man needs just 2100 calories), high in salt, sugar, and other ingredients that might not be considered healthy, Buffett has not had any adverse health conditions. Maybe Buffett’s diet is another calculated long investment from the ace investor.

"I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among six-year-olds. So I decided to eat like a six-year-old," Buffett had once told Fortune.

"It's the safest course I can take."