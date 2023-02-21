ASSOCHAM appoints Sanjay Nayar as new vice-president

Sanjay Nayar who is a senior finance professional in the private equity as well as banking landscape in India, has nearly four decades of experience in the global as well as Indian financial markets. At present, he is the founder and chairman of early-stage technology fund Sorin Investment Fund. He has now been appointed as the new vice-president of ASSOCHAM.

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday announced the appointment of global financial markets expert Sanjay Nayar as its new vice-president.

“ASSOCHAM has always played a transformational role empowering Indian enterprises by focusing on critical issues. I look forward to adding value to India's apex chamber which has been playing a front-line role in newer and technology driven areas, especially to help the SME and MSME companies in the country - a backbone for India’s growth,'' Nayar said.

He also serves as the non-executive director at Nykaa, which was founded by his wife Falguni Nayar and him.

He was recently also appointed as a non-official member on the Centre's Board of Trade, representing the private sector. Nayar is also advisor to the "advisor to the Board of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Governing Board of Indian School of Business (ISB), member of Advisory Board of Habitat for Humanity, Chairman of Grameen Impact Investments India (GIII); and Founder – Board Member of Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP)," ASSOCHAM said in a statement.

