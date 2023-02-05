Asian Media Veterans launch AI-powered creator company ‘AniMeta’

AniMeta will help digital creators grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms through customized brand solutions.

Anish Mehta, the former CEO of leading Asian animation studio Cosmos-Maya, announced the launch of his next venture, AniMeta™, an AI-based self-service creator tech platform aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped Asian digital creator economy through financial and analytical support.

AniMeta will help digital creators grow their communities and maximize their earnings across multiple social media platforms through customized brand solutions that include financial investment, data analytics and business intelligence, as well as content strategy, PR support, and social media expertise, the company said.

"India alone has around 755 million social media users and about 80 million content creators, of which less than 0.2 percent are able to monetize their content. AniMeta aims to bridge this gap through its creator tech platform & be the enabler who empowers a vast majority of creators by increasing their monetization potential in order to bring about a meaningful change in their lives”, said Anish Mehta, Founder of AniMeta.

Animeta’s founding investors include Rajesh Kamat, the Managing Director of KKR’s Asian Media & Entertainment Fund, Emerald Media, a US$300 million pan-Asian fund established to invest in fast-growing media and entertainment industries, and Sameer Manchanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Den Networks LTD, India's leading top digital cable TV service provider.

“Content creators have emerged as businesses in themselves in the last decade. Today the creator economy is worth $ 104.2 billion globally that is supported by social media users who have swelled to 4.9 billion people in 2023. The staggering growth of users and revenue is set to continue and reports estimate that the creator economy will grow at a CAGR of 35 percent through 2024”, said Rajesh Kamat.

“Just Google and Facebook ad mop up from India amounted to US$ 500 million in FY 22 according to industry estimates & a significant amount of these came in from the influencer marketing, which is led by digital creators. I feel AniMeta would a game changer for many creators and bring about the scalable transformation which is essential for the Indian creator economy”, added Sameer Manchanda.