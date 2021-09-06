Ashoka Buildcon MD appointed as IRF India president

Ashoka Buildcon Managing Director and promoter Satish Parekh has taken over as the president of India Chapter of the International Road Federation (IRF). According to a statement, the governing council of the International Road Federation on September 4, 2021, unanimously endorsed Satish Parakh as President, IRF-IC.
Also Read:
He takes over from Subhmay Gangopadhyay. Former director of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI). The Geneva-based global road safety body IRF is working for better and safer roads worldwide.