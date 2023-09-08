Ashok Leyland’s Switch Mobility in no hurry to look for investors

Ashok Leyland’s EV subsidiary, Switch Mobility, may not have found a strategic partner or investor yet, but the company isn’t in a hurry to close in on one either. In an exclusive chat with CNBC-TV18, the company’s CEO, Mahesh Babu said Leyland’s investment of Rs 1,200 crore would last for at least a year, even as the search for an investor continues.

“The parent has invested Rs 1,200 crore, and we expect that to last for at least one year,” said Mahesh, “There are challenges in the capital market that continue to persist, but we expect funding to rebound when growth takes place.” He added: “In the meanwhile, we are always open to forging strategic partnerships in the next year or two.”

These plans come even as Switch Mobility aims to be among the top 3 EV manufacturers across segments in the medium term. In May, Ashok Leyland announced that it would invest Rs 1,200 crore in Switch even as external funding prospects began looking unlikely.

Mahesh said the company is on track to launch two products per year, in line with an existing blueprint. The Switch e-2 bus is scheduled to launch this fiscal, while the EiV12 Low Floor bus would hit the Delhi transport circuit in the next 6 to 10 months.

In FY-23, the company scaled its market share in the eBus segment from 3 percent to 20 percent. “We want to grow profitably and don’t merely want to grow for the sake of market share alone,” said Mahesh.

Switch launches IeV Series, lands order book of 13,000 electric LCVs

On Thursday, Switch launched the first two EV products in its IeV series of electric LCVs — IeV-3 and IeV-4 — or the IeV twins as Mahesh calls them. The launch means Switch will be making a marked shift from its dominant position in the eBus segment, to the electric SUV segment for last-mile deliveries — an unexplored market.

To help achieve these targets, Switch Mobility has inked MOUs with multiple players in the e-commerce and logistics space, including names like Flipkart and Amazon, to sell 13,000 IeV series products. Mahesh said the company was also earmarking 70 of its dealerships to exclusively sell the IeV twins.

“We are building a dealership, customer and financing ecosystem to sell the IeV-3 and IeV-4, and we are looking to sell 13,000 of these vehicles over the next 12 to 18 months through these partnerships,” said Mahesh.

What will also stand out as a USP, Switch believes, are multiple best-in-class features that the IeV series comes with. This includes fast charging that replenishes batteries to 80 percent within an hour, a range of 300 kilometres per day, and synergies between the IeV twins that lend themselves to modular and scalable components in both products.

“The IeVs are also fatigue-free with column-mounted power steering and a touch-shift system,” said Mahesh, “We expect customers to save up to Rs 17,000 per month, and this is after considering factors like EMIs.”

Significantly, Switch has no plans of expanding capacity or embarking on new capacity additions to manufacture not just its IeV series, but its entire EV portfolio. The company is servicing an order book of 13,000 units for its IeV series range and 1,500 buses.

“Our Ennore plant is sufficient to service our bus order book for the next two years, and our IeV series will be built on existing assembly lines within our existing plants,” said Mahesh. He added: “We already have production scalability within the group to some extent, we don’t expect capital expenditure requirements for a new plant for at least two more years.”