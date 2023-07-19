Ashneer Grover emerges second highest Shark Tank season 1 investor with Rs 2.95-crore deals

Shark Tank season 1: In a tweet, Grover revealed that Namita Thapar, from Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has secured the top position as the biggest investor in terms of both absolute and percentage closure.

Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder of BharatPe, who was a part of Indian business reality show Shark Tank, emerged as the second highest deployer in season one, investing an impressive Rs 2.95 crore in a total of 11 deals.

Earlier, PrivateCircle reported that Namita Thapar is the most active investor in season one, having finalised investment filings for 13 companies, boasting an impressive fulfillment rate of 59 percent by July 12, 2023.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Grover stated, "This makes me second highest deployer, only after Namit Thapar, who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises — Namita is a great pay master! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested."

Shark Tank India has witnessed a substantial investment of over Rs 100 crore across seasons one and two. According to the latest report by Redseer Strategy Consultant, 27 startups that featured on the show have successfully secured funds from external investors, resulting in a current valuation 2.5 times higher than that of Shark Tank season one.

Kanishka Mohan, a partner at Redseer, commented, "Most startups that appeared on the show secured deals six times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years. Their current valuation is also 2.5x greater than what they were valued on Shark Tank season one."

Additionally, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced the upcoming third season of Shark Tank India. Adapted from the popular American reality series, the show features entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of five judges or 'sharks,' who decide whether to invest in their companies.