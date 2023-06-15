ASCI releases guidelines to curb misleading online advertisements

CNBC TV18
By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jun 15, 2023 9:43:28 PM IST (Updated)

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has released new guidelines for what is called ‘dark patterns’ of advertising. This essentially means advertising practices that lead consumers to make choices that may not be in their best interests.

Advertisements by e-commerce platforms, food delivery apps, and other websites that don’t display full price of advertised items, or bait consumers will now be considered misleading.

ASCI said since its remit is limited to self-regulation of advertising content, these guidelines cover only advertising in digital media including e-commerce, airline, food delivery etc. apps and websites.
