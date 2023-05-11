Artificial Intelligence will lead the disruption in future, says Azim Premji

Huge investments are going into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and we should not underestimate its applications, said noted industrialist and former chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the IBLA awards, Premji said huge disruptions in the future will be led and driven by AI but added that it is too early to say if India would take the lead position in the AI race.

“You will see movements taking place (on the leading positions in AI). It’s too early. At the moment, there are no leadership positions,” he said, adding that we will catch up in six months.

On the manufacturing front, Premji said India is losing a lot of business to countries like Bangladesh because of concerns regarding bureaucracy and quality.

“Our share of what is moving out from China is in no way close to what is our potential,” he said.

Premji also spoke about his charitable trust, the Azim Premji Foundation, saying that it was working for the education of underprivileged children. The foundation has a major footing in primary healthcare centres, and is setting up creches and supporting midday meal schemes, besides providing English and Maths teachers to madrassas.

The Wipro foundation is also establishing universities in Madhya Pradesh after Bengaluru.