Artificial Intelligence will lead the disruption in future, says Azim Premji

Huge investments are going into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and we should not underestimate its applications, said noted industrialist and former chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan on the sidelines of the IBLA awards, Premji said huge disruptions in the future will be led and driven by AI but added that it is too early to say if India would take the lead position in the AI race.

“You will see movements taking place (on the leading positions in AI). It’s too early. At the moment, there are no leadership positions,” he said, adding that we will catch up in six months.