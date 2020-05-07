  • SENSEX
ArcelorMittal flags lower profits, hopes lockdown easings herald turnaround for steel

Updated : May 07, 2020 05:01 PM IST

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, forecast its steel shipments would fall by up to a third in the second quarter, leading to sharply lower profits as coronavirus restrictions hit demand.
"We would expect that Q2 would be the low point in terms of activity levels but clearly it's difficult to predict at this time but there are certain signs which would suggest that," Aditya Mittal told a conference call.
ArcelorMittal said that as the full impact of the pandemic was "highly uncertain" and varies from country to country, the group was withdrawing its guidance for global steel consumption.
