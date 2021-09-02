Aptech earmarks Rs 15 crore to build edtech platform, plans to focus on remote content delivery

Aptech will focus on remote delivery of educational content, Anil Pant, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

The company’s board has approved the launch of online education. Also, the stock has been buzzing in trade, up over 25 percent in just 10 days. In the last 5 days, the stock is up 10.57 percent and is currently trading at Rs 308.55 on the NSE.

“We started with remote delivery at the time of the pandemic (COVID-19) and then we realized that almost about 60 percent of our students are comfortable handling things completely online. So sometime in March, we embarked on the educational technology (ed-tech) journey,” Pant said.

He further said that the company has set aside Rs 15 crore for ed-tech platform building.

“We have set aside a war chest of about Rs 15 crore to fund this business and to grow it organically. This is not a very massive segment in terms of USD 3.2 billion ed-tech opportunities. This is a smaller, USD 300-400 million kind of segment. So we are looking at being extremely focused, and our maximum spend is going to be on generating content for this platform,” said Pant.

