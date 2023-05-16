homebusiness NewsApril life insurance premiums decline as new tax rules come into effect

April life insurance premiums decline as new tax rules come into effect

By Yash Jain  May 16, 2023 7:24 PM IST (Published)
Mini

For the life insurance Industry as a whole, the April premium is down 30 percent on a year on year basis and down 76 percent on a month on month basis.

business | May 16, 2023 7:24 PM IST
Life insurance data for the month of April has been released and it has been a weak month for the insurers. CNBC-TV18 learns that large part of insurance buying got advanced to the month of March due to the new taxation rules.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2023 speech had proposed to take away the tax free advantage from savings insurance plans issued on or after April 1, 2023 whose annual premium is above Rs 5 lakh.
For the life insurance Industry as a whole, the April premium is down 30 percent on a year on year basis and down 76 percent on a month on month basis.
However for the private life insurance industry the premiums grew by 9 percent on a year on year basis but was down by 71 percent on a month on month basis.
Company-wise, it was a second consecutive month of disappointment for Life Insurance Corporation of India. LIC saw its April premiums decline 50 percent on a year on year basis and were down 80 percent on a month on month basis.
On the other hand HDFC Life saw its April premiums increase by 3 percent on a year on year basis.
ICICI Prudential Life also saw its premiums decline by 17 percent on a year on year basis. While for Max Life Insurance the April premiums remained flat.
The second company to report premium growth was SBI Life Insurance with 8 percent rise compared to same month last year.
Also Read: Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All

Being Agrarian: El Nino impact—here's how Indian agriculture sector can battle it out

May 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Look, a Power of Attorney holder is a service provider and liable to pay GST

May 16, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Active vs passive mutual funds: Which is a better investment bet and for whom

May 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read