Apple tops India premium segment with 51.3% share in Q3, says IDC
Updated : November 12, 2019 03:27 PM IST
This is the second consecutive quarter growth for the Cupertino-based iPhone maker which bounced back in a market riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR and the newly-launched iPhone 11.
