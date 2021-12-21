Apple starts production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Tech giant Apple Inc has initiated the trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 in India. The production has started at the Chennai-based Foxconn plant, according to an Economic Times report. Apple has already managed to procure semiconductor chips, which are currently in short supply across the world.

A sources told ET that the United States-based technology major aims to start commercial production of iPhone 13 in India for both the domestic market and exports by February and the company's ultimate goal is to make almost all its top-selling smartphone models in the country in the coming future. However, neither Apple India nor Foxconn officials have commented on the report so far.

Currently, around 20-30 percent of the iPhone 13 models that are produced in India are exported and therefore, the company believes that ratcheting up production in India will improve supplies of the device into its global markets.

Meanwhile, the production of iPhones in India has resolved the supply shortage in India. At present, iPhone 11 and 12 are the most selling models of the company in the country. While iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are produced in the Foxconn plant, iPhone SE (Special Edition) is made in the Wistron plant in Bengaluru.

The iPhone 13 series, which was launched in India in September-end, is the largest selling model in the country surpassing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is one of the reasons why Apple doesn't plan to make iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in India.

According to an estimate, Indian customers purchase 70 percent of all iPhone models that are made in the country.