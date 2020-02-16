#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Apple logs 75.6% market share in India premium segment

Updated : February 16, 2020 12:37 PM IST

Buoyed by iPhone 11 sales primarily due to lower launch price and price drop on previous-generation models, Apple registered double-digit growth in India for iPhones in the holiday quarter (October-December period), the company's CEO Tim Cook announced late last month.
Apple also registered good growth in wearables in India.
