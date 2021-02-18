Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly: Sources Updated : February 18, 2021 03:15 PM IST Apple’s push comes at a time its iPhone supplier Wistron is just restarting operations at a southern Indian plant after angry workers went on a rampage last year. Apple assembles a bulk of its iPads in China but is fast diversifying production to markets such as India and Vietnam. The three Apple suppliers have also committed roughly USD 900 million over five years to make iPhones in India. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply