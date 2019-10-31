Apple dominates the pre-owned smartphone market in India, says OLX

Apple has raced ahead of Samsung, Xiaomi and BBK Electronics brands (Vivo, Oppo, and Oneplus) to emerge as the most popular smartphone brand in the Indian pre-owned smartphone market, a new study from OLX revealed on Thursday.

At 19 percent of total listings, Apple's iPhone was the most listed smartphone on OLX in 2019. Apple emerged ahead of Samsung with 16 percent listings, BBK Electronics (Vivo, Oppo, and Oneplus) with 14 percent listings, Xiaomi with 13 percent listings and other brands (Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Asus, Gionee, Sony, HTC, LG, Lava, Intex, Karbonn, Micromax and other OEM's) which collectively comprised 38 percent of the smartphones listed on OLX.

In terms of demand, Apple had the highest share with 19 percent, followed by Xiaomi with 18 percent, Samsung and BBK Electronics joint third with 15 percent, while other brands (Motorola, Lenovo, Nokia, Asus, Gionee, Sony, HTC, LG, Lava, Intex, Karbonn, Micromax and other OEMs) collectively pulled in 33 percent of total demand.

Additionally, the study also revealed that the market for pre-owned smartphones is growing at a rapid rate, due to increased frequency of smartphone launches in India, leading to wider choice and availability for users across multiple price ranges.

A significant part of the pre-owned mobile market is still offline - driven by dealers, retailers, and shop-owners.